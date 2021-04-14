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38) Hugo Silva: telemóveis, Wi-Fi, 5G, perigos do wireless
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4 views • April 14, 2021
Créditos para 'queroemigrarhoje' e 'Quero Emigrar' de Alfredo Rodrigues:
Entrevista 13 Abril, 2020 - Sobre o Prof. Hugo Gonçalves Silva, Prémio Gulbenkian.
PERIGOS DO WIFI, SOBRETUDO 5G - TODA A VERDADE - Prof. Hugo Gonçalves Silva, Prémio Gulbenkian explica:
https://www.facebook.com/queroemigrarhoje/videos/854546058397060/
Canal Youtube 'Quero Emigrar' | Entrevista Dr Hugo Silva: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pjmjisR7rk
Entrevistas:
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7HhcPfhUbE (10/03/2020)
2. https://tvi24.iol.pt/sociedade/programa-alexandra-borges-livro/livro-de-reclamacoes-antena-de-telecomunicacoes-junto-a-escola-e-lar-de-idosos
Artigos de opinião:
1. https://jornaleconomico.sapo.pt/noticias/o-que-e-a-tecnologia-5g-e-quais-os-seus-perigos-537576 (21/05/2020)
2. https://www.publico.pt/2019/12/25/sociedade/opiniao/alteracoes-climaticas-5g-sera-estao-preocupados-connosco-1898427
3. https://www.noticiasviriato.pt/antenas-de-telecomunicacoes-proximas-de-escolas-alguns-factos-que-devemos-saber/
Apresentação:
1. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MrI1r_-SbgNXftG95iHTVSOPPOSClill/view?usp=sharing
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVQSviRSjEI
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_bPL-m0_sI
Canal
1. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChxKhWsqUHrpuwImztUrigQ
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Entrevista 13 Abril, 2020 - Sobre o Prof. Hugo Gonçalves Silva, Prémio Gulbenkian.
PERIGOS DO WIFI, SOBRETUDO 5G - TODA A VERDADE - Prof. Hugo Gonçalves Silva, Prémio Gulbenkian explica:
https://www.facebook.com/queroemigrarhoje/videos/854546058397060/
Canal Youtube 'Quero Emigrar' | Entrevista Dr Hugo Silva: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pjmjisR7rk
Entrevistas:
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7HhcPfhUbE (10/03/2020)
2. https://tvi24.iol.pt/sociedade/programa-alexandra-borges-livro/livro-de-reclamacoes-antena-de-telecomunicacoes-junto-a-escola-e-lar-de-idosos
Artigos de opinião:
1. https://jornaleconomico.sapo.pt/noticias/o-que-e-a-tecnologia-5g-e-quais-os-seus-perigos-537576 (21/05/2020)
2. https://www.publico.pt/2019/12/25/sociedade/opiniao/alteracoes-climaticas-5g-sera-estao-preocupados-connosco-1898427
3. https://www.noticiasviriato.pt/antenas-de-telecomunicacoes-proximas-de-escolas-alguns-factos-que-devemos-saber/
Apresentação:
1. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MrI1r_-SbgNXftG95iHTVSOPPOSClill/view?usp=sharing
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVQSviRSjEI
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_bPL-m0_sI
Canal
1. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChxKhWsqUHrpuwImztUrigQ
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
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