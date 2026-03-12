BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They’re hiding it, every US base in the Middle East is gone.
chriswillard777
chriswillard777
608 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
519 views • Yesterday

SOURCE : IntelSphere

Keywords
world warus baseswar in iran
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Perfect Storm: How globalists are engineering crisis to enslave humanity

The Perfect Storm: How globalists are engineering crisis to enslave humanity

Belle Carter
G7 Energy Ministers Meet on Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure

G7 Energy Ministers Meet on Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure

Garrison Vance
Qatar warns Iran war could trigger &#8220;global economic collapse&#8221; as energy exports grind to halt

Qatar warns Iran war could trigger “global economic collapse” as energy exports grind to halt

Kevin Hughes
Iran&#8217;s drone strikes on Amazon data centers signal new era of cyber-physical warfare

Iran’s drone strikes on Amazon data centers signal new era of cyber-physical warfare

Kevin Hughes
EIA Projects Oil Price Stabilization Near $70 by Late 2026

EIA Projects Oil Price Stabilization Near $70 by Late 2026

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. secures $100 million in Venezuelan gold as tensions simmer over drug war and resource control

U.S. secures $100 million in Venezuelan gold as tensions simmer over drug war and resource control

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy