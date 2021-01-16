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Analyzing Antifa's False Flag at the Capitol Building on January 6th - Never Before Seen Footage!
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80 views • January 16, 2021
In this special report on The Silent War, we dive deeply into the events of January 6th. Comparing the Fake News narrative of Violent MAGA to the evidence on the ground, including arrests, of Antifa False Flag Agent Provocateurs dressed in MAGA. Even to the point of confession and admittance on their own videos.
If you want to know what happened, really - watch this video!
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Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
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If you want to know what happened, really - watch this video!
Sharing is Caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
💵https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/donate - Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
http://www.stopbitburning.com/find
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