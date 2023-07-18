Create New Account
DRONE KILLERS ARE COMING FOR YOU!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
102 Subscribers
757 views
Published Yesterday

REMEMBER THIS! OUR GOVERNMENT HAS TECHNOLOGY 100+ YEARS AHEAD OF WHAT YOU SEE ON THE OPEN MARKET. I HAVE VIDEOS PROVING COUNTLESS CHEMTRAILS YOU SEE THERE'S NO PLANE MAKING THEM. CLOCKING INVISIBLE  PLANES ARE DOING THIS. N THE INFRED WAVE LENGH ONE CAN DETECT THESE PLANES AND ALSO UFO CRAFT. IT'S TIME YOU WAKEUP AND REALIZE THIS EVIL IS HIDDEN IN PLANE SIGHT. HUMANITY IS NOW THE TARGET FOR DESTRUCTION. MY VIDEOS HERE PROVE IT.  TIME YOU FACE REALTY...

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

