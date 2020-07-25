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SIGNS OF THE END & A MESSAGE FOR OUR TIME
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27 views • July 25, 2020
A few signs around the world and a message for our times...
Contact Us: [email protected]
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/SSRMedia333...
Back up Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/c/SSRMedia777...
If you would like to send your tithes and offerings or donate to the cause God to further the Lord's end-time work, please visit our website... http://SSRemnant.org/donate.html
Understanding Tithes and Offerings - http://SSRemnant.org/tithe.html
Tithes are strictly for the Levites...A second tithe (10%) can go to others like the poor, publishing houses, and other godly institutions.
Malachi 3:10, Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
Malachi 3:8, Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.
Music -
1. Mark Petrie
2. Hazy
Contact Us: [email protected]
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/SSRMedia333...
Back up Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/c/SSRMedia777...
If you would like to send your tithes and offerings or donate to the cause God to further the Lord's end-time work, please visit our website... http://SSRemnant.org/donate.html
Understanding Tithes and Offerings - http://SSRemnant.org/tithe.html
Tithes are strictly for the Levites...A second tithe (10%) can go to others like the poor, publishing houses, and other godly institutions.
Malachi 3:10, Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
Malachi 3:8, Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.
Music -
1. Mark Petrie
2. Hazy
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