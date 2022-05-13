© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Baby Food Shortage? | Unrestricted Truths
Follow
2
Share
Report
139 views • May 13, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: America’s baby food shortage explained!
New milk company “MilQ” is coming forward during a national baby food shortage problem. Where did this company come from? Who is their main investor? What is causing the baby food shortage? James Grundvig explains the Bill Gates connection to the current baby food shortage problem.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-100/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
New milk company “MilQ” is coming forward during a national baby food shortage problem. Where did this company come from? Who is their main investor? What is causing the baby food shortage? James Grundvig explains the Bill Gates connection to the current baby food shortage problem.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-100/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
foodbabyfood shortageshortagebaby formulababy foodunrestricted truthunrestricted truth james grundvigunrestricted truth showbaby formula shortagebaby food shortageformula shortagebaby formula shortage 2022baby formula shortage what to dobiden food shortagebaby formula shortage whyfda baby formula shortagebaby formula shortage 2021biden baby formula shortagebaby formula recall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.