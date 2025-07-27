BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weather Modification and Chemtrails with Dane Wigington
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
326 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
379 views • 2 days ago

In this special episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis sits down with geoengineering researcher Dane Wigington of www.GeoEngineeringWatch.org to expose the shocking truth behind weather modification programs happening in plain sight.

 

Dane reveals documented evidence of climate engineering, atmospheric aerosol spraying, and the devastating environmental and health consequences of decades-long government and military experiments. Learn how artificial cloud cover, heavy metals in our skies, and engineered droughts are affecting ecosystems, public health, and even the global food supply.

 

You won’t see this on the news - but the patents, satellite data, and whistleblower testimonies are undeniable.

 

Learn more at: https://GeoEngineeringWatch.org

  

Tags: Weather Modification, Chemtrails, Dane Wigington, Dr Ardis, geoengineering, Geo Engineering Watch, GeoEngineeringWatch, climate engineering, climate change, global warming, Depopulation, Democide, atmospheric aerosol spraying, aerosol spraying, health consequences, government experiments, military experiments, artificial cloud cover, heavy metals, engineered droughts, droughts, ecosystems, food supply, patents, satellite data, whistleblower

Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingheavy metalsweather modificationdepopulationdroughtswhistleblowergeoengineeringwatchdane wigingtonclimate engineeringdemocideaerosol sprayingatmospheric aerosol sprayingengineered droughtshealth consequencesgovernment experimentsdr ardismilitary experimentsgeo engineering watchartificial cloud cover
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy