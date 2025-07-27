Weather Modification and Chemtrails with Dane Wigington

In this special episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis sits down with geoengineering researcher Dane Wigington of www.GeoEngineeringWatch.org to expose the shocking truth behind weather modification programs happening in plain sight.

Dane reveals documented evidence of climate engineering, atmospheric aerosol spraying, and the devastating environmental and health consequences of decades-long government and military experiments. Learn how artificial cloud cover, heavy metals in our skies, and engineered droughts are affecting ecosystems, public health, and even the global food supply.

You won’t see this on the news - but the patents, satellite data, and whistleblower testimonies are undeniable.

Learn more at: https://GeoEngineeringWatch.org

