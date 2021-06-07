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The Separation of Money + State: El Salvador to Adopt #Bitcoin as Legal Tender
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40 views • June 07, 2021
El Salvador and our president have introduced legislation to make bitcoin legal tender in the country. This will be the first time that a nation hasn't control the money supply.
It is a big deal, as it is the first time that we have had a separation of money and state. Gone are the days when bureaucrats could print someone's savings into oblivion, as bitcoin is an independent and decentralized store of value.
#elsalvador #bitcoin #money
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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It is a big deal, as it is the first time that we have had a separation of money and state. Gone are the days when bureaucrats could print someone's savings into oblivion, as bitcoin is an independent and decentralized store of value.
#elsalvador #bitcoin #money
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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