DO YOU TRUST ELON MUSK❓ CANDACE OWENS TALKS WITH IAN CARROLL [TRUST BUT VERIFY]

Do you trust Elon Musk?





Because there are some things that don’t add up. And when you start doing the math… I’ve got some questions.





And even if you still fall on team Musk, you should probably be paying very close attention.





Source: https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1908603974380376344





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9px8wq [thanks to https://www.youtube.com/live/1Hu3FSgkq6k 🎞]