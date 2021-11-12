“ALL 3 COUNTS ARE GOING TO BE SELF DEFENCE!” KEY WITNESS IN KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL SPEAKS OUT!!!

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pressfortruth
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Kyle Rittenhouse is facing two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide after shooting his attackers in self defence during a BLM riot in Kenosha. The footage speaks for itself when it comes to Kyle’s innocence but this hasn’t stopped the prosecution from doing everything they can to paint a different picture with the claim that Rittenhouse went to the riots with the intent to kill. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Kristan Harris of The Rundown Live about his involvement in the trial, how his footage is being used and why he believes that Kyle will be proven innocent on all there counts of homicide because he acted in self defence.
To learn more from Kristan Harris visit:
therundownlive.com
Watch “Kyrle Rittenhouse Takes The Stand LIVE With PFT Part 1”
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/Kyle-Rittenhouse-Takes-The-Stand:2
Watch “Kyle Rittenhouse on Trial live with PFT Part 2”
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/Kyle-Rittenhouse-on-Trial-live-with-PFT:f
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LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over