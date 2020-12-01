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CIA director wounded in gun fight, "sang like a canary" The FBI is now falling into line and issuing indictments.
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1197 views • December 01, 2020
Simon Parkes talks about the CIA raid on Dominion office in Germany
www.simonparkes.org
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www.simonparkes.org
To Join Connecting Consciousness:
www.connectingconsciousness.org/
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ixl3...
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