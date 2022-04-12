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Scott Lively on SEX and CIVILIZATION
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53 views • April 12, 2022
Dr. Lively explains the role of sex in God's establishment of civilization and the centrality of sexual deviance to its cycle of desolations and restorations. This is a video version of Part 19 of his book The Prodigal Son Prophecy.
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