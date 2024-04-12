THE GREAT COVID COVER-UP EXPOSED BY SENATOR RAND PAUL, FAUCI SHOULD BE ARRESTED REDACTED NEWS

Mirrored Content
Senator Rand Paul joins Redacted to talk about the great Covid cover-up and the details of his new investigation proving Dr. Fauci lied before Congress. Will he be brought up on criminal charges?
