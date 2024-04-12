Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GREAT COVID COVER-UP EXPOSED BY SENATOR RAND PAUL, FAUCI SHOULD BE ARRESTED REDACTED NEWS
channel image
Neroke-5
28 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content 

Senator Rand Paul joins Redacted to talk about the great Covid cover-up and the details of his new investigation proving Dr. Fauci lied before Congress. Will he be brought up on criminal charges?


Keywords
politicsrand paulmedicineanthony faucicovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket