THE ZELENSKY DREAM 1-17-23 TO 1-21-23.

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A dream from our lovely Jesus concerning meetings between President Zelensky of the Ukraine and others.
Amos 3:7 Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.
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