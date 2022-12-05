Protest In Alexandroupolis, Greece - at a 'Derailed' Train with NATO Military Equipment, which was heading east. 120422

In Alexandroupolis, Greece, a wagon of a train with NATO military equipment, which was heading east, derailed. What was not there: tanks, armored vehicles and containers (presumably with weapons). The news itself is pleasing to the eye, as it was also improved by the Greek communists, who staged a protest near the train. The action was held under the slogans "Alexandroupolis is a port of the peoples, not a stronghold of the imperialists" and "Let the military bases and the Americans get out."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.