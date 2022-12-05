In Alexandroupolis, Greece, a wagon of a train with NATO military equipment, which was heading east, derailed. What was not there: tanks, armored vehicles and containers (presumably with weapons). The news itself is pleasing to the eye, as it was also improved by the Greek communists, who staged a protest near the train. The action was held under the slogans "Alexandroupolis is a port of the peoples, not a stronghold of the imperialists" and "Let the military bases and the Americans get out."

