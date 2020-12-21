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Dr. Elke F. de Klerk (founder of Doctors for Truth) on covid19 lawsuit.
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99 views • December 21, 2020
Netherlands: 87,000 Nurses Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine!!!
You can also watch the comprehensive interview that Dr. Elke de Klerk has given to Irma Schiffers here:
UNN: interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk Part 1
https://irmaschiffers2014.wordpress.com/unn-interview-with-dr-elke-f-de-klerk/
UNN: interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk Part 2
https://irmaschiffers2014.wordpress.com/unn-interview-with-dr-elke-de-klerk-part-2/
UNN: interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk Part 3
https://irmaschiffers2014.wordpress.com/unn-interview-with-dr-elke-de-klerk-part-3/
"People will do anything to get out of this torture".
In this long interview, dr. Elke F. de Klerk, founder of "Doctors for Truth" talks about:
-masks, vaccines and other corona measures
-the covid19 fraud and the crimes against humanity
-the involvement of politics
-the lawsuit against governments
-the role of freemasonry and big pharma in universities and medical science
You can also watch the comprehensive interview that Dr. Elke de Klerk has given to Irma Schiffers here:
UNN: interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk Part 1
https://irmaschiffers2014.wordpress.com/unn-interview-with-dr-elke-f-de-klerk/
UNN: interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk Part 2
https://irmaschiffers2014.wordpress.com/unn-interview-with-dr-elke-de-klerk-part-2/
UNN: interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk Part 3
https://irmaschiffers2014.wordpress.com/unn-interview-with-dr-elke-de-klerk-part-3/
"People will do anything to get out of this torture".
In this long interview, dr. Elke F. de Klerk, founder of "Doctors for Truth" talks about:
-masks, vaccines and other corona measures
-the covid19 fraud and the crimes against humanity
-the involvement of politics
-the lawsuit against governments
-the role of freemasonry and big pharma in universities and medical science
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