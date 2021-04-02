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Hope for Autism
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58 views • April 02, 2021
Best-selling author Grace Kohn joined me on The Enlighten Hour to discuss her book Children of Autumn: Autism is Here on Purpose. In this heart-warming account, she discusses the struggles she went through as a divorced mom (at the time) helping her daughter Julianne perform simple tasks that took years to learn and how love truly heals. Julianne is all grown up now and cross-country skis and spreads love wherever she goes.
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