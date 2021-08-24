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Willfully Ignorant Will Be Judged! 'Intentionally Blank" They Beleive a Lie. Jesus is Truth!
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47 views • August 24, 2021
“Good” people doing bad things. This shows the depth of Satans deceit. https://www.bitchute.com/video/65bnLS...
Channels continue to drop like flies here on YT. You may want to get an account and sub on b!t sh00t and also rumb!e.
Or not :) https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
God bless and keep you all!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Channels continue to drop like flies here on YT. You may want to get an account and sub on b!t sh00t and also rumb!e.
Or not :) https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
God bless and keep you all!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
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