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Trump Supporters Tried To Stop ANTIFA On January 6th
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51 views • May 17, 2021
BUSTED! This video shows Trump supporters stopping & pulling away ANTIFA men from breaking the Capitol windows. Trump supporters can be overheard yelling out “That’s Antifa!!!”
The Democrats set us up & GOP just threw us under the bus over a trap. Surreal! Wow!
The Democrats set us up & GOP just threw us under the bus over a trap. Surreal! Wow!
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