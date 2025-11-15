Paychecks for policy AIPAC is Congress’ puppet master - Ian Carroll clip

Paychecks for policy: AIPAC is Congress’ puppet master

👉 93 out of 100 US senators received campaign funding from AIPAC last year, says online content creator Ian Carroll.

🔊 They took money from a group representing foreign interests to operate the US government “on behalf of someone else,” he points out.

👹 For AIPAC, whatever Netanyahu does is right.

🇮🇱 The Israeli lobby is effectively running Congress—writing bills, cutting checks, and calling shots.

Adding:

AIPAC: How Israeli lobby group controls US politics

Ever wondered how much the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) pulls the strings in US politics?

This spring, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie exposed that every US congress member has their own “AIPAC guy” footing the bill for trips to Israel and threatening dirty ads if they stray from the narrative.

🔍What exactly is AIPAC — and how much power does it really have?

AIPAC has embedded itself deep in US politics, influencing both main parties at all levels, paying:

🔴 $5.2M to Joe Biden over 34 years

🔴 $5M to Kamala Harris

🔴 $1M to Donald Trump

But that’s chump change — AIPAC spent $42M in 2024 alone, with a $100M war chest to crush critics of Israel.

❓What does AIPAC want?

Officially, it’s about fostering a strong US-Israel relationship. But in reality:

🔴 $17.9B a year in US aid to Israel

🔴 Silencing critics by labeling them ‘antisemitic’

🔴 Pushing wars and sanctions in Iraq, Iran and elsewhere

❓How do they do it?

AIPAC doesn’t just play the game — it writes the rules:

🌏 All-expenses-paid trips for politicians

🌏 ‘Leadership training’ for students to secure loyalty from future US leaders

🌏 Funding from mega-donors and corporations, making sure Israel's agenda stays front and center

But how did AIPAC become so influential? Founded in 1954, its power grew in the 80s and 90s, with presidents from Bill Clinton to Biden speaking at its summits.

Those who challenge AIPAC’s agenda face political ruin—just ask George H.W. Bush.

AIPAC is more than just a lobby. It’s an institution.

Latest updates 24/7 @geopolitics_live