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Mandela Effect: Franklin Delanor Roosevelt is NOW Franklin "Delano" Roosevelt- Quantum Entanglement
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119 views • January 01, 2022
the 32nd president of the U.S. has had his middle name augmented ...via Quantum Entanglement ...with an enormous amount of residual data...your reality is being polluted with counterfeits ...
https://www.newspapers.com/clip/56598445/franklin-delanor-roosevelt/
https://prezi.com/hen5hdpy1g0s/whos-who/
https://prezi.com/p/9mptcg6rpkpj/franklin-d-roosevelt/
https://www.tripadvisor.com/LocationPhotoDirectLink-g35347-d1749893-i24745744-F_D_Roosevelt_State_Park_Cottages-Warm_Springs_Georgia.html
https://slideplayer.com/slide/10508896/
also has happened to Richard Nixon :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2iOlzjsxbIAd/
https://www.newspapers.com/clip/56598445/franklin-delanor-roosevelt/
https://prezi.com/hen5hdpy1g0s/whos-who/
https://prezi.com/p/9mptcg6rpkpj/franklin-d-roosevelt/
https://www.tripadvisor.com/LocationPhotoDirectLink-g35347-d1749893-i24745744-F_D_Roosevelt_State_Park_Cottages-Warm_Springs_Georgia.html
https://slideplayer.com/slide/10508896/
also has happened to Richard Nixon :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2iOlzjsxbIAd/
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