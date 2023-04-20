The Great Culling is Here!

Jesse Ventura's Conspiracy Theory was cutting edge Television pushing the envelope for exposing the sinister agendas of the self proclaimed global elite for 3 Seasons. This Video excerpt from 2010 is from the most heavily censored episode on The Coming Great Culling featuring inside information from Dr. Riba Laibow as she revealed to Governor Ventura the secret plans to use the fear of a Pandemic to coerce the public into taking Vaccines designed to "Soft Kill" the Herd of Humanity. So here we are in 2023 & The Great Culling has been ongoing since 2020