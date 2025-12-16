© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A former Ukrainian Security Service officer says thousands of foreign fighters have died since Russia’s full scale invasion. Vasily Prozorov claims contractors from NATO states, Latin America and private military groups were deployed to offset Ukraine’s manpower shortages. Russian officials say foreign fighters are being deliberately targeted, citing deadly strikes on training camps and headquarters. While casualty figures remain disputed, leaked files suggest Ukraine has suffered massive losses, forcing growing reliance on foreign personnel as the conflict drags on.
Mirrored - Times Of India
