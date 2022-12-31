Dr. Brian Joondeph exposes issues facing America as it moves closer to a nationalized healthcare

Dr. Brian Joondeph exposes more of the issues facing America as it moves closer to a nationalized healthcare system state like New Zealand. This type of system is a danger to America!
www.thepowerhour.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.