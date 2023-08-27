Isn't the Bible Anti-Science? | Apologetics Video Shorts

Isn't the Bible an anti-science book of myths? Not quite. As a former atheist, I used to think that way. Turns out it's not so...the Bible doesn't teach flat Earth, and it actually gets the order of events RIGHT when we're talking about how everything came into being. Check out the video for more!

* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u



* FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/



* Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/







Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions.