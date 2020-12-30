BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Traveling Back in Time
Larry's Channel
Larry's Channel
309 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • December 30, 2020
Is it possible to go backwards through time? We travel forwards every day, but traveling back could let us change our past, visit old friends, or manipulate the timeline to our benefit... Although our knowledge of space and time remains incomplete, we can still use what we know to consider possible time machines. But what kind of paradoxes would this entail and how can we resolve them? Join us today on a special journey through time.

An educational video written and presented by Professor David Kipping

This video is based on research conducted at the Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University, New York. You can now support our research program directly here: https://www.coolworldslab.com/support

All music used is licensed by SoundStripe.com or through Creative Commons:
► "It's Always Darkest Before the Dawn" by Hill, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/7441
► "Waking Up" by Atlas, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/3984
► Cylinder Four (http://chriszabriskie.com/cylinders/) by Chris Zabriskie (http://chriszabriskie.com/); licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
► "Always Dreaming" by Caleb Etheridge, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/5534
► Cylinder Two (http://chriszabriskie.com/cylinders/) by Chris Zabriskie (http://chriszabriskie.com/); licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
► "Fable" by Stephen Keech, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/6312
► "Selha" by Stephen Keech, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/7102

Further reading and resources:
► Echeverria, F., Klinkhammer, G. & Thorne, K. S. (1991), "Billiard balls in wormhole spacetimes with closed timelike curves: Classical theory", Phys. Rev. D., 44, 1077: https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/199...
► S. Kalyana Rama & Siddhartha Sen (1994), "Inconsistent Physics in the Presence of Time Machines": https://arxiv.org/abs/gr-qc/9410031v1
► Stephen Hawking (1992), "Chronology protection conjecture", Phys. Rev. D., 46, 603: https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/199...
► Max Tegmark (1997), “On the dimensionality of space time”, CQG, 14, L69: https://arxiv.org/abs/gr-qc/9702052
Keywords
travelspacetime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling &#8220;hate speech&#8221; and &#8220;disinformation&#8221;

EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling “hate speech” and “disinformation”

Belle Carter
Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Edison Reed
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Edison Reed
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy