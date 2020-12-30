© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Traveling Back in Time
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • December 30, 2020
Is it possible to go backwards through time? We travel forwards every day, but traveling back could let us change our past, visit old friends, or manipulate the timeline to our benefit... Although our knowledge of space and time remains incomplete, we can still use what we know to consider possible time machines. But what kind of paradoxes would this entail and how can we resolve them? Join us today on a special journey through time.
An educational video written and presented by Professor David Kipping
This video is based on research conducted at the Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University, New York. You can now support our research program directly here: https://www.coolworldslab.com/support
All music used is licensed by SoundStripe.com or through Creative Commons:
► "It's Always Darkest Before the Dawn" by Hill, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/7441
► "Waking Up" by Atlas, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/3984
► Cylinder Four (http://chriszabriskie.com/cylinders/) by Chris Zabriskie (http://chriszabriskie.com/); licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
► "Always Dreaming" by Caleb Etheridge, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/5534
► Cylinder Two (http://chriszabriskie.com/cylinders/) by Chris Zabriskie (http://chriszabriskie.com/); licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
► "Fable" by Stephen Keech, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/6312
► "Selha" by Stephen Keech, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/7102
Further reading and resources:
► Echeverria, F., Klinkhammer, G. & Thorne, K. S. (1991), "Billiard balls in wormhole spacetimes with closed timelike curves: Classical theory", Phys. Rev. D., 44, 1077: https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/199...
► S. Kalyana Rama & Siddhartha Sen (1994), "Inconsistent Physics in the Presence of Time Machines": https://arxiv.org/abs/gr-qc/9410031v1
► Stephen Hawking (1992), "Chronology protection conjecture", Phys. Rev. D., 46, 603: https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/199...
► Max Tegmark (1997), “On the dimensionality of space time”, CQG, 14, L69: https://arxiv.org/abs/gr-qc/9702052
An educational video written and presented by Professor David Kipping
This video is based on research conducted at the Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University, New York. You can now support our research program directly here: https://www.coolworldslab.com/support
All music used is licensed by SoundStripe.com or through Creative Commons:
► "It's Always Darkest Before the Dawn" by Hill, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/7441
► "Waking Up" by Atlas, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/3984
► Cylinder Four (http://chriszabriskie.com/cylinders/) by Chris Zabriskie (http://chriszabriskie.com/); licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
► "Always Dreaming" by Caleb Etheridge, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/5534
► Cylinder Two (http://chriszabriskie.com/cylinders/) by Chris Zabriskie (http://chriszabriskie.com/); licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
► "Fable" by Stephen Keech, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/6312
► "Selha" by Stephen Keech, licensed through SoundStripe.com: https://app.soundstripe.com/songs/7102
Further reading and resources:
► Echeverria, F., Klinkhammer, G. & Thorne, K. S. (1991), "Billiard balls in wormhole spacetimes with closed timelike curves: Classical theory", Phys. Rev. D., 44, 1077: https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/199...
► S. Kalyana Rama & Siddhartha Sen (1994), "Inconsistent Physics in the Presence of Time Machines": https://arxiv.org/abs/gr-qc/9410031v1
► Stephen Hawking (1992), "Chronology protection conjecture", Phys. Rev. D., 46, 603: https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/199...
► Max Tegmark (1997), “On the dimensionality of space time”, CQG, 14, L69: https://arxiv.org/abs/gr-qc/9702052
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.