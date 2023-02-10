Here’s What Researchers Know About Wild Rice So Far

I bet you don’t THIS about wild rice! 👀
In this video, Jennifer Kimball, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics at the University of Minnesota who also works as a plant breeder, talks about a surprising discovery they learned about wild rice…
According to Jennifer, wild rice is comparatively YOUNGER than all the other crops we know today, like wheat, soy, wheat, corn, and oats. 🌽
She explains that wild rice breeding only began roughly 60 years ago, which means that researchers are still in the process of learning about the important domestication traits of the crop. 🌾
