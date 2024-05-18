Create New Account
Israeli drones target ambulances and civilians in Jabalia refugee camp
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

Israeli drones target ambulances and civilians in Jabalia refugee camp A number of injuries have been reported after Israeli drones dropped missiles onto ambulances and civilians at Jabalia refugee camp.

Anas al-Sharif, a Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist from Jabalia refugee camp, said the bombing was relentless and targeted civilians as they attempted to rescue injured people from the streets.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye


war crimesisraeli dronesgaza genocidejabalia refugee camp

