Israeli drones target ambulances and civilians in Jabalia refugee camp A number of injuries have been reported after Israeli drones dropped missiles onto ambulances and civilians at Jabalia refugee camp.

Anas al-Sharif, a Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist from Jabalia refugee camp, said the bombing was relentless and targeted civilians as they attempted to rescue injured people from the streets.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/





