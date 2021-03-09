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Jerks of THE BIG CARROT assault customers in Toronto
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90 views • March 09, 2021
On March 8, 2021, staff of The Big Carrot in Toronto, Canada assaulted one of their customers. The customer is pursuing the matter. This food market must be boycotted and protested. There should only be tumbleweeds entering their premises from now on.
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