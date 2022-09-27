"How can you give informed
consent if you're not informed?"
"The colleges of physicians and surgeons across this country - and internationally - are co-conspirators with govt in state-sanctioned murder."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.