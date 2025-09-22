European Minister of Dumbass is at the UN crying about Russia 'violating NATO borders'.

Adding, text with a photo of tiny island:

Imagine WW3 breaking out because the Former Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic got upset that Russian MiG-31s flew “too close” to THIS island.

Yes, this is Vaindloo Island. That’s it. The whole “rock” they’re losing their minds over. It’s literally two houses, a lighthouse, a radio tower, and some sheds — one of which is most likely the outhouse.

More about this from a few days ago: This is what the former Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic is crying about? Really? REALLY?

The Swamp is even misrepresenting its own claims for political shock value. What they’re calling “airspace” on their own map is actually an Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) — at best a procedural issue (no transponder, no flight plan, no comms) in a monitored zone, not an actual breach of sovereign airspace.

More: Mainstream Western Media Admits Polish Missile, Not Russian Drone, Damaged Polish Home...

▪️After days of insinuating unarmed Russian decoy drones somehow destroyed the entire roof of a civilian home in Poland, even mainstream Western media like Reuters admits it was a missile fired by a Polish F-16;

▪️This typical and deliberate "first impression" propaganda works by convincing the public of a false narrative, then quietly admitting it was false later on after it has already been cemented in the minds of many as "true;"

▪️This false narrative is still being used to advance US "division of labor" & "strategic sequencing" by building a pretext for more overt European intervention in Ukraine in hopes of freezing the conflict and/or preserving a Western-controlled Syria-style bufferzone in western Ukraine;

Adding: No-fly zone over Ukraine = direct path to NATO-Russia war – Russian ambassador

This is "a direct incitement to a military clash between the alliance and Russia," Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said.

⚔️ Gonchar emphasized that such actions would drastically escalate tensions and lead NATO into direct confrontation with Russian forces.

🗣 He criticized “hot-headed” voices pushing for NATO to not only monitor, but actively shoot down Russian drones over Ukrainian territory—a move he called incendiary.