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Leaked database shows Vaccinated are being tracked real time -(ENGLISH Audio-translation-ADDED) produced by Gabbyrae Talker
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344 views • May 23, 2021
The Mark of the Beast is here folks!!!!! If you are not saved please consider getting saved now before its too late!
If you are ready, to receive this free gift of Salvation, pray this prayer:
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Lord Jesus, I confess my sins and ask for your forgiveness. Please come into my heart as my Lord and Savior. Take complete control of my life and help me to walk in Your footsteps daily by the power of the Holy Spirit. Thank you Lord for saving me and for answering my prayer. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Step to take after pray prayer:
Repent -Turn away from all sin
Pray every day and night. Pray the Lord’s prayer
Find a church and get Baptized.
Read Bible daily and memorize scripture (Recommended versions: KJV, or AMP)
Study scripture and live according to scriptural instruction
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VIDEO INFORMATION AND REFERENCES:
Video produced by Gabbyrae Talker:
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
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This video as shown covers a story that broke from Hal Turner Radio show on May 20th 2021. Video shows Russian hacker disclosing that there is realtime tracking of people that received tracking system (allegedly).
Video credits go to the following:
HAL TURNER RADIO SHOW:
CLAIM: Vaccinated People Are Being TRACKED in Real Time via 5G Cellular, and all that data can be hacked-into to track YOU!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/claim-vaccinated-people-are-being-tracked-in-real-time-via-5g-cellular-and-all-that-data-can-be-hacked-into-to-track-you
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@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne
https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9/BREAKING-NEWS-COMPUTER-CHIP-IN-VACCINE-NOW-BEING-TRACTED-IN-REAL-TIME%2C-BILL-GATES-ID2020-HAS-COME-TO-LIFE:9?r=Ao7JLfFSeEmGkf77i1h2MoVcxxYVxXKU
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@adrianr
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8/vaccine_tracker:2
If you are ready, to receive this free gift of Salvation, pray this prayer:
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Lord Jesus, I confess my sins and ask for your forgiveness. Please come into my heart as my Lord and Savior. Take complete control of my life and help me to walk in Your footsteps daily by the power of the Holy Spirit. Thank you Lord for saving me and for answering my prayer. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Step to take after pray prayer:
Repent -Turn away from all sin
Pray every day and night. Pray the Lord’s prayer
Find a church and get Baptized.
Read Bible daily and memorize scripture (Recommended versions: KJV, or AMP)
Study scripture and live according to scriptural instruction
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
VIDEO INFORMATION AND REFERENCES:
Video produced by Gabbyrae Talker:
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
This video as shown covers a story that broke from Hal Turner Radio show on May 20th 2021. Video shows Russian hacker disclosing that there is realtime tracking of people that received tracking system (allegedly).
Video credits go to the following:
HAL TURNER RADIO SHOW:
CLAIM: Vaccinated People Are Being TRACKED in Real Time via 5G Cellular, and all that data can be hacked-into to track YOU!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/claim-vaccinated-people-are-being-tracked-in-real-time-via-5g-cellular-and-all-that-data-can-be-hacked-into-to-track-you
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne
https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9/BREAKING-NEWS-COMPUTER-CHIP-IN-VACCINE-NOW-BEING-TRACTED-IN-REAL-TIME%2C-BILL-GATES-ID2020-HAS-COME-TO-LIFE:9?r=Ao7JLfFSeEmGkf77i1h2MoVcxxYVxXKU
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@adrianr
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8/vaccine_tracker:2
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