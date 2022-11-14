Create New Account
Nurse MANDATED to get VAXX killed by VAXX now daughter MANDATED
The Prisoner
Published 15 days ago |
Autumn Harvey


Nov 22, 2021
When my mom was in the hospital they drug tested
her over and over to find nothing and would not let
me ask questions about the vaccine and ruled her
death an "accident". As it gets closer to the holidays
I struggle not having her here. Now im required to get
an experimental vaccine or I will lose my job
It's disgusting. I've had covid it lasted 3 days and was
like every damn cold I've ever had. Never gotten a flu
shot. That's why we have a fucking immune system.
Excuse my language but it's disgusting.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/s/covidbc

Mirrored - Boot Camp

