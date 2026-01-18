Steven & Jana Ben-Nun - NOAHIDE laws plan for USA, & shocking truths Israel’s APARTHEID STATE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a re-upload of a Mike Adams video from the 17h December 2024. This video I felt was very important at the time, however over a year on, the warnings given in this video are even more relevant to all; as the true evil of Israel and Zionism are apparent to most of the world now.
Original video link on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c162a1a6-6f7f-4c4d-97a8-0986410ca083
Interview Introduction and Initial Topics (0:01)
- Biblical Interpretation and Historical Context (1:54)
- Assad's Leadership and Chemical Weapons Allegations (4:27)
- Strategic Implications of Syria's Fall (6:45)
- Noahide Laws and Their Implications (9:28)
- Challenges in Israeli Society and Marriage Laws (12:59)
- Noahide Laws and Their Enforcement (19:57)
- Global Influence and Future Predictions (23:30)
- Historical and Biblical Context (43:34)
- Call to Action and Final Thoughts (1:01:03)