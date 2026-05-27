HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR WARNS: Vera Sharav on the Collapse of Human Freedom | Ep 13

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Holocaust survivor, author, and activist Vera Sharav joins Alix for a chilling conversation about the parallels she sees between the rise of Nazi Germany and the global response to COVID-19.





Sharav survived a concentration camp as a child after her family was deported from Romania during the Holocaust. She reflects on the trauma, starvation, medical abuse, propaganda, and psychological conditioning she witnessed firsthand as a young girl, and explains why she says she recognized the dangers of the COVID era “by day three.”





Now 89 years old, Sharav says that the greatest lesson of the Holocaust was not simply authoritarianism, but the weaponization of medicine and public health against human beings. She traces disturbing parallels between the Nazi era, modern bioethics, hospital protocols during COVID, government surveillance, informed consent, and what she calls a growing technocratic system of control.





Sharav has a deep understanding of the Nuremberg Code, the only good thing to come of the Holocaust, she says. She compares COVID Measures to the Holocaust on many levels: medical experimentation, institutional corruption, fear-based compliance, (digital) surveillance, population control, pharmaceutical influence, and why Sharav believes COVID marked the first truly global assault on humanity.





Sharav also discusses her new book, Never Again Now Is Global, a collection of essays from scientists, historians, doctors, and Holocaust survivors examining the political, medical, and social consequences of the COVID era.

In this episode, we cover:





• Vera Sharav’s childhood survival during the Holocaust

• Starvation, trauma, and life inside a concentration camp

• How childhood experiences shaped her distrust of authority

• Why she says she recognized COVID was a global tyranny “by day three”

• Empty hospitals, lockdowns, and fear-based propaganda

• The Nuremberg Code and informed consent

• Medical experimentation and bioethics

• Psychiatry, eugenics, and the Nazi medical system

• Hospital protocols and allegations of “medicalized killing”

• Surveillance systems, digital IDs, and technocracy

• Vaccine passports and “show me your papers” culture

• COVID-era social isolation and psychological conditioning

• Population control, depopulation, and centralized power

• Why Sharav believes fear is the ultimate tool of control

• Her new book Never Again Now Is Global





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists

https://www.mishinternational.com/





When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Mish International has been in business for 63 years. Contact the trusted team at 650-324-9110. Tell them Alix sent you.





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