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Guitar Lesson Series -Noel Schwenk
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45 views • February 26, 2020
28 years experience developing my own system that’s better than anything you’d find in your typical guitar method book. That’s because I use real music written by professional composers and choose music from classical, rock, flamenco, & Blues to help you make music with the skills and knowledge program I’ve developed that would literally take you from beginner to virtuoso in 56 lessons - better to study one-on-one with me but this is otherwise the best bang for your buck
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