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Take your thoughts captive - Benita Francis
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Take your thoughts captive | Benita Francis
Prophetic Time | 12 January 2022 | Benita Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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Prophetic Time | 12 January 2022 | Benita Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Watch in Tamil ( தமிழ் )
https://youtu.be/R7kiEzXAxB8
Watch in Hindi ( हिंदी )
https://youtu.be/ex6vabs6daE
Watch in Telugu ( తెలుగు )
https://youtu.be/5-j5dXUcpWA
Watch in Malayalam ( മലയാളം )
https://youtu.be/7oH3RT952L8
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
http://bit.ly/BPMPrayercenter
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/TamilMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/HindiMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
https://ezekiahfrancis.org/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store:
http://bit.ly/BPM-App
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachah@icici
http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#EzekiahFrancis #BenitaFrancis #BerachahPropheticMinistries #PropheticTime #ChristianMessage
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