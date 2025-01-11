The Fire Games - Trilogy (Whats under those buildings?)

What if the history we’ve been taught is a lie, carefully crafted to hide the truth about an advanced civilization that came before us? Today, we uncover the shocking pattern of mysterious fires that have destroyed monumental old-world buildings across the globe—from Edinburgh to Milan, Melbourne, and beyond. These fires didn’t just erase history—they paved the way for a fabricated timeline, conveniently explaining away structures that defy modern explanation. With undeniable patterns and startling revelations, this episode will leave you questioning everything. Are you ready to uncover the truth they’ve tried to bury?



