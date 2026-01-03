Are today's global events in 2026 aligning with Biblical prophecy?

As the world accelerates toward unprecedented change, the Bible tells us what to pay attention to—and why discernment matters more than ever.

On the Horizon: Prophetic Signals Shaping 2026 presents an examination of current global developments through a biblical lens. This program connects world events, rising pressure on Israel and Jerusalem, expanding technological systems, and growing spiritual confusion with clear Scriptural themes, offering thoughtful analysis without speculation or date-setting.

This episode explores:

• The rapid consolidation of global systems and authority

• Why Israel and Jerusalem remain central to world tension

• How technology and economic structures are reshaping society

• What believers should understand to remain grounded in truth

Last Christian Media will now be available On Demand on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices beginning Monday, January 5th.

To learn more about our ministry, explore additional content, or find ways to help us grow this outreach, visit https://www.lastchristian.net.

Program Notice:

This broadcast is presented for informational, educational, and faith-based discussion purposes. Topics are examined through a biblical worldview and historical analysis of current events. This program does not promote harm, violence, or hostility toward any individual or group. Viewpoints expressed are intended to encourage discernment, personal study, and thoughtful discussion.

