On The Horizon: Prophetic Signals Shaping 2026
LastChristian
LastChristian
17 followers
2 views • 3 days ago

Are today's global events in 2026 aligning with Biblical prophecy?

As the world accelerates toward unprecedented change, the Bible tells us what to pay attention to—and why discernment matters more than ever.

On the Horizon: Prophetic Signals Shaping 2026 presents an examination of current global developments through a biblical lens. This program connects world events, rising pressure on Israel and Jerusalem, expanding technological systems, and growing spiritual confusion with clear Scriptural themes, offering thoughtful analysis without speculation or date-setting.

This episode explores:

• The rapid consolidation of global systems and authority

• Why Israel and Jerusalem remain central to world tension

• How technology and economic structures are reshaping society

• What believers should understand to remain grounded in truth

Last Christian Media will now be available On Demand on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices beginning Monday, January 5th. To watch on television, download the ChurchView.TV app from the Roku Channel Store or Amazon Appstore, open the app, and tune to Channel 131. There you can View hours of quality, family-friendly programming, including Last Christian, Shadows of a Greater Reality, The Sutherland Report, The Word of God Bible Study, and many other trusted programs available anytime on demand.

To learn more about our ministry, explore additional content, or find ways to help us grow this outreach, visit https://www.lastchristian.net. You can also partner with us through fully tax-deductible contributions, which help make it possible to expand biblical programming across radio, television, and digital platforms.

Program Notice:

This broadcast is presented for informational, educational, and faith-based discussion purposes. Topics are examined through a biblical worldview and historical analysis of current events. This program does not promote harm, violence, or hostility toward any individual or group. Viewpoints expressed are intended to encourage discernment, personal study, and thoughtful discussion.

For more information and support our Ministry. Please, Like, Subscribe, Comment and Share.

And be sure to visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

Keywords
current eventslatest newsbreaking newsbible prophecyend timeslast daysviral videolive newsglobal newsmark of the beast systemdigital controlchristian televisionworld news todaytrending nowchurchview tvroku christian channelamazon fire christian tvprophecy 2026globalism prophecylast christian mediachristian news analysisfaith and current eventschristian media network
