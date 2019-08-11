QEG Development Installing new design rotor with shims

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The rotor is placed in the bottom bearing to set height, then shims are installed. End plate is then assembled and bearings tightened, shims are then removed. Completed core assembly is mounted on the generator base plate. The shop crane makes it much easier to maneuver the 130 lb. core.
Chasing Tesla - story of one family's journey to bring free energy technology to the world: https://fringeenergy.com/chasing-tesla-one-familys-journey-to-free-energy/
Join the Clean Energy Academy: https://fringeenergy.com/clean-energy-academy/ the only platform of its kind in the controversial industry of alternative energy inventions. This is a members community that allows for safe sharing and communication of innovative ideas in a troll free environment. The Academy holds a tremendous amount of in-depth technical information, reports, schematics and engineering data based around the co-development of opensource alternative energy devices. Membership includes access to our library of valuable resources and QEG build plans, invites to our live calls held twice a month, and a wide arrangement of value added bonuses.
Learn more about the QEG project and the QEG team by watching our Documentary movie “Chasing Tesla” https://fringeenergy.com/chasing-tesla-one-familys-journey-to-free-energy/