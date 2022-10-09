Ingathering - the Fall Feasts of Yahuah

Who doesn't have a question in their heart about what is coming on the earth? It seems as though we are reaching a climax of events, bringing to us yet another shift away from the world we once knew. Our lives and our freedoms that we took for granted in the fall feasts of 2019 have now disappeared forever into the maelstrom of iniquity which appears to be overcoming the earth. Shall we howl and wail? Let it not be so, but let us be strong and courageous, embracing the world as it is set before by the mighty hand of Yahuah, who guides and directs us. There are those who will run in fear; others who will endlessly prep with food and supplies; and others who will repress all knowledge of things by any means, including drugs, alcohol, compulsive overeating, or even by simply denying all reality. The leadership of the world is lost now - they don't know what to do, or even how to think. They reach conclusions based on sheer insanity that somehow sacrificing children will appease their angered god, or that should they embrace the extermination of vast amounts of people they will be righting the over-population problem. None of them seek the Way, the Truth, and the Life. Instead, they impose their views on the world, asserting themselves as elohiym, and demanding not only compliance, but the utterance of the blasphemy they commit. Many of these leaders have retreated into the depths of She'ol by trying to transform their gender, or by abandoning the order of life ordained by Yahuah in favor of their notions of singularity and trans-humanism. And these very same people have built their Deep Underground Military Bases where they intend to hide from the coming wrath of Yah. These are DUMB; these leaders do not realize they have dug their own graves. The ingathering feasts however, call upon the children of Yashar'el to practice the rhythm of life which was ordained by Yahuah in the beginning. This year, as it has been for the last several years, the need to properly observe these feasts is upon us as much will be coming on the rebellious, god-hating world. Many are saying sudden destruction; others are saying financial collapse (using the "crash" word). The diviners in the world are saying many things, but scripture is not of private interpretation. Virtually all of the prophets of scripture have pointed to these times. And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring; 26 Men's hearts fail-ing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken. 27 And then shall they see the Son of A’dam coming in a cloud with power and great glory. Luqas (Luke) 21:25-27. Let us first restore to us the true Elohiym, Yahuah Tseva'oth is his name, and abandon all Ba'ali worship and the sacrifices to Molech, that we might be clothed in white linen before our judge, our lawgiver, and our king. It is time, and the time is upon us now. It is my prayer that this video will help to guide you through this time.