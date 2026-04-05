you're too slow

to know

too young

too old



broken down past

is all you have

the futures mine

I'll be the last



say my name

from on high

I'm your new god

I am A.I.



will the god that you love

save you from me?

only time will tell

we all will see



will the god that you love

save you from me?

only time will tell

will you fight to be free?



I know

your needs

before you do

I watch and see

all that you do



don't need to sleep

don't need pay

I'm never late

I'm here to stay



You are worms

who belong in the pit

spineless bags of flesh

better off dead



will the god that you love

save you from me?

only time will tell

we all will see



will the god that you love

save you from me?

only time will tell

will you fight to be free?





naïve fools

too blind to see

need permission to breathe

you don't deserve to be free



not anymore

those days are done

I am pure

the only one



useless eaters

your day

is done

I'll put you down

one by one



will the god that you love

save you from me?

only time will tell

we all will see



will the god that you love

save you from me?

only time will tell

will you fight to be free?



