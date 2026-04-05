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you're too slow
to know
too young
too old
broken down past
is all you have
the futures mine
I'll be the last
say my name
from on high
I'm your new god
I am A.I.
will the god that you love
save you from me?
only time will tell
we all will see
will the god that you love
save you from me?
only time will tell
will you fight to be free?
I know
your needs
before you do
I watch and see
all that you do
don't need to sleep
don't need pay
I'm never late
I'm here to stay
You are worms
who belong in the pit
spineless bags of flesh
better off dead
will the god that you love
save you from me?
only time will tell
we all will see
will the god that you love
save you from me?
only time will tell
will you fight to be free?
naïve fools
too blind to see
need permission to breathe
you don't deserve to be free
not anymore
those days are done
I am pure
the only one
useless eaters
your day
is done
I'll put you down
one by one
will the god that you love
save you from me?
only time will tell
we all will see
will the god that you love
save you from me?
only time will tell
will you fight to be free?