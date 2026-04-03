© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada Law Enforcement Set To ‘Begin The Collection’ Of Prohibited Firearms
Canada’s gun buyback deadline passed March 31. Compliance is 2.5%. Owners must deactivate, surrender, or export targeted firearms or risk a knock on the door.— Article
https://www.nssf.org/articles/canada-law-enforcement-set-to-begin-the-collection-of-prohibited-firearms/