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Radical Preparations for the Return of Jesus
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39 views • April 04, 2020
The signs of the times are everywhere (e.g. the rfid implant), but Bible prophecy is about more than the end of the world. Prophecy points us back to Jesus' teachings, including those about showing Christian love to others by helping the poor. Following the golden rule is one of the best ways to prepare for heaven, whether Jesus returns tomorrow or in a thousand years. Read more about the topic in this video by clicking here: https://goo.gl/saRyVC Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music credits: Morsbach,1954. by Bluemillenium (c) copyright 2012 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/Bluemil... Reverie (small theme) by _ghost (c) copyright 2010 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/_ghost/... Ft: Pitx Heavenly harp by Tomas PhUsIoN (c) copyright 2011 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/phusion... Royalty free music from Ben Sound www.bensound.com Title: Deliberation Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) ---------------------------------------------- Footage credits: Jesus coming soon by torbakhopper CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/6c2lBn Jesus Ascension to Heaven 24 by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/JZ9rJ5 Repent! Jesus is coming soon by Ben Sutherland CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/DSU90I NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan Hubik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) YouTube: goo.gl/2Kc4L4 Jesus Returns 06 by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/ZABLwQ Erin s Graduation from Wayzata High School CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/rMKkxQ African depiction of The Good Samaritan by Tim Kubacki CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/HZDOAE Millenium 07 by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/YPV2hk Boys in prison by Amanda Thompson CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/HeIlyz FMSC Distribution Partner Guatemala by Feed My Starving Children CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/3kTj4l Christ as Judge by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/M5rDrn State of the Plate by Kevin Barret Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) YouTube: goo.gl/YbuZ6W Give While Live – Helping the Homeless Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) YouTube: goo.gl/MBNtS3 Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC at Affiliate Summit East 2009 By Affiliate Summit CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/bLfXJn FMSC MobilePack Event - Dallas, TX By Feed My Starving Children CC BY 2.0 Change made: duct tape added over mouth Flickr: goo.gl/sSya0Q FMSC Distribution Partner Uganda by Feed My Starving Children CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/ay96uQ Discussion forum by kev_hickey-uk CC BY 2.0 Change made: Picture cropped and border brought in. Sign on table enlarged and writing changed. Flickr: goo.gl/J0e9iN Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music credits: Morsbach,1954. by Bluemillenium (c) copyright 2012 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/Bluemil... Reverie (small theme) by _ghost (c) copyright 2010 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/_ghost/... Ft: Pitx Heavenly harp by Tomas PhUsIoN (c) copyright 2011 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/phusion... Royalty free music from Ben Sound www.bensound.com Title: Deliberation Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) ---------------------------------------------- Footage credits: Jesus coming soon by torbakhopper CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/6c2lBn Jesus Ascension to Heaven 24 by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/JZ9rJ5 Repent! Jesus is coming soon by Ben Sutherland CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/DSU90I NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan Hubik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) YouTube: goo.gl/2Kc4L4 Jesus Returns 06 by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/ZABLwQ Erin s Graduation from Wayzata High School CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/rMKkxQ African depiction of The Good Samaritan by Tim Kubacki CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/HZDOAE Millenium 07 by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/YPV2hk Boys in prison by Amanda Thompson CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/HeIlyz FMSC Distribution Partner Guatemala by Feed My Starving Children CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/3kTj4l Christ as Judge by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/M5rDrn State of the Plate by Kevin Barret Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) YouTube: goo.gl/YbuZ6W Give While Live – Helping the Homeless Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) YouTube: goo.gl/MBNtS3 Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC at Affiliate Summit East 2009 By Affiliate Summit CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/bLfXJn FMSC MobilePack Event - Dallas, TX By Feed My Starving Children CC BY 2.0 Change made: duct tape added over mouth Flickr: goo.gl/sSya0Q FMSC Distribution Partner Uganda by Feed My Starving Children CC BY 2.0 Flickr: goo.gl/ay96uQ Discussion forum by kev_hickey-uk CC BY 2.0 Change made: Picture cropped and border brought in. Sign on table enlarged and writing changed. Flickr: goo.gl/J0e9iN Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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