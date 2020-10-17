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COVID 19 is Patented by the French Institute Pasteur 100%Proof France Released it in China
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43 views • October 17, 2020
COVID 19 is SARS2 RNA retrovirus patented by the French Laboratory Institute Pasteur. COVID 19 is part of a Depopulation plan to kill 80% of the worlds Population with COVID 19 Vaccine which will contain Microsoft patented nanoparticles activated by 5G.
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