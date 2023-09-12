Create New Account
Infection by Injection! We can heal you, it's easy!
The Real Dr Judy
When you inject other people’s viruses -aborted fetal cell lines- & all the shots have never been tested & neither been cleaned up!
THEY call it plausible deniability... it is not plausible!
Infection by injection!
We can heal you - it’s easy!
Live from th Healing for The A.G.E.S. conference in Dallas, TX, September 9th 2023.
Full chat: https://rumble.com/v3gb85a-lee-merritt-md-live...from-healing-for-the-a.g.e.s.-convention.html

