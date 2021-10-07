© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP 192: The 7 Missing Thyroid Vitamins
Follow
3
Share
Report
217 views • October 07, 2021
Summary: Is your Thyroid running a little slow, have you been diagnosed with hypothyroidism? If you want to learn about the none druggy side of health we’re going to go over what your mainstream doctor isn’t telling you about your diagnosis, because he doesn’t know. But first I do not cure, treat or diagnose disease those terms are reserved for practitioners licensed by the state. What I do do with my clients as an Integrative Health Coach is work with them on the lifestyle, diet, nutrition, and environmental factors that may and actually does trigger dis-ease.
I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, and I freaked out. I spent all my life getting normal bloodwork results even though I had some bad symptoms I could rest assured that someone would reassured me that everything looks normal even though it wasn’t. So I got my very first diagnosis and I made the mistake of asking a follow up question. I asked, why. Why do I have hypothyroid? She said “it just happens when we get older”, and “it’s just genetics.” I asked another question, ‘can it go away?’ “It can,” she responded. Long story short I kept asking why.
Right now if you go to any major mainstream health site and click on the “why” section, you will not learn anything useful. It will say the most common causes are an autoimmune disease like Hashimoto’s or it’s a tumor on the pituitary gland. Scary stuff. But I want you to be smarter than that and ask, ‘what causes Hashimoto’s?’ What can cause a tumor? To be blunt, in most cases it’s a solvable non-scary imbalance that needs to be corrected. This is based on learning from a practice that has seen over 300,000 appointments, learning from doctors who’s entire practice is thyroid related.
One piece of the puzzle we’ll go over today is the 7 missing thyroid vitamins.
Vitamin A: Enhances cell sensitivity to allow active T3
Vitamin C: Shown to improve the abnormalities in serum free T4, T3, and TSH. Plus, as an antioxidant it helps combat oxidative stress to thyroid and allows for longer lasting stronger Vitamin E synergies by not allowing it to convert back... and it may help thyroid hormone uptake by your body
Vitamin D3: Aids in production of thyroid hormone (needs calcium, magnesium, Vitamin K to be properly absorbed & utilized)
Vitamin E: Plays a crucial role in the thyroid’s ability to have T4 converted into T3 . Also acts as an antioxidant protecting against oxidative stress
B-Complex (B1, B2, B6, B12, Folate): Examples: Riboflavin (B2) is required for the regulation of thyroid enzyme & production of corticosteroids. Without it, production of T4 would be suppressed and adrenal glands wouldn’t be able to secrete their hormones. B1, B12 is also shown to help with fatigue from low thyroid. B6 works with iodine to make thyroid hormone & can be offset with B1 or birth control.
“Tyrosine”: An amino acid (not a vitamin) that combines with iodine to make thyroid hormone
“Vitamin EX.”: Not a vitamin, but instead exercise, which enhances the cell sensitivity to thyroid hormone
To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected] Take a FREE Toxicity Assessment or Thyroid Assessment: https://stephencabral.com/assessments... Recommended Resources: https://stephencabral.com/resources/?... Thyroid Course with FREE Online Group Coaching: https://stephencabral.com/thyroid-acc... If you don’t own your Health who does?
Make sure to Like, Comment, and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve. For FREE ONLINE GROUP COACHING purchase any Equi Life products through my affiliate link and email me the order number: https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=25... Follow Me On IG @mathewthehealthcoach or Telegram: https://t.me/ThePanaceaConcept MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz (event link)
I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, and I freaked out. I spent all my life getting normal bloodwork results even though I had some bad symptoms I could rest assured that someone would reassured me that everything looks normal even though it wasn’t. So I got my very first diagnosis and I made the mistake of asking a follow up question. I asked, why. Why do I have hypothyroid? She said “it just happens when we get older”, and “it’s just genetics.” I asked another question, ‘can it go away?’ “It can,” she responded. Long story short I kept asking why.
Right now if you go to any major mainstream health site and click on the “why” section, you will not learn anything useful. It will say the most common causes are an autoimmune disease like Hashimoto’s or it’s a tumor on the pituitary gland. Scary stuff. But I want you to be smarter than that and ask, ‘what causes Hashimoto’s?’ What can cause a tumor? To be blunt, in most cases it’s a solvable non-scary imbalance that needs to be corrected. This is based on learning from a practice that has seen over 300,000 appointments, learning from doctors who’s entire practice is thyroid related.
One piece of the puzzle we’ll go over today is the 7 missing thyroid vitamins.
Vitamin A: Enhances cell sensitivity to allow active T3
Vitamin C: Shown to improve the abnormalities in serum free T4, T3, and TSH. Plus, as an antioxidant it helps combat oxidative stress to thyroid and allows for longer lasting stronger Vitamin E synergies by not allowing it to convert back... and it may help thyroid hormone uptake by your body
Vitamin D3: Aids in production of thyroid hormone (needs calcium, magnesium, Vitamin K to be properly absorbed & utilized)
Vitamin E: Plays a crucial role in the thyroid’s ability to have T4 converted into T3 . Also acts as an antioxidant protecting against oxidative stress
B-Complex (B1, B2, B6, B12, Folate): Examples: Riboflavin (B2) is required for the regulation of thyroid enzyme & production of corticosteroids. Without it, production of T4 would be suppressed and adrenal glands wouldn’t be able to secrete their hormones. B1, B12 is also shown to help with fatigue from low thyroid. B6 works with iodine to make thyroid hormone & can be offset with B1 or birth control.
“Tyrosine”: An amino acid (not a vitamin) that combines with iodine to make thyroid hormone
“Vitamin EX.”: Not a vitamin, but instead exercise, which enhances the cell sensitivity to thyroid hormone
To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected] Take a FREE Toxicity Assessment or Thyroid Assessment: https://stephencabral.com/assessments... Recommended Resources: https://stephencabral.com/resources/?... Thyroid Course with FREE Online Group Coaching: https://stephencabral.com/thyroid-acc... If you don’t own your Health who does?
Make sure to Like, Comment, and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve. For FREE ONLINE GROUP COACHING purchase any Equi Life products through my affiliate link and email me the order number: https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=25... Follow Me On IG @mathewthehealthcoach or Telegram: https://t.me/ThePanaceaConcept MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz (event link)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.