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14 Rounds in the Sig Sauer P365XL - MagGuts
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111 views • October 12, 2021
MagGuts +2 magazine upgrade for the Sig P365XL boosts capacity to 14 rounds.

MagGuts +2 for P365XL
https://magguts.com/product/sig-sauer-p365-xl-2-for-12-round-magazine/

MagGuts MC1Sc
https://youtu.be/oaSejTZGjzM

Rounds per Size & Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing

Sig P365XL Review
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7xds65rBktMzZk2rz4DMdx

Glock 9mm Dummy Rounds
https://amzn.to/2We3iCm

Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO

Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth
https://amzn.to/2SMVAQd

Chapters
0:00 MagGuts 2019
0:47 P365XL +2
1:16 Height
1:28 Weight
1:42 Rounds Per S&W
2:11 Partial Pinky
2:46 Loading
3:09 Plus One
3:32 Dummy Rounds
3:53 Live Fire
4:09 Slide Lock
4:29 Tuf-Glide
5:08 Installation
6:22 Spring Stack
6:43 Conclusion
8:43 Ambi Bonus
Keywords
magazinesig sauersig
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Privacy Policy