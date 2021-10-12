14 Rounds in the Sig Sauer P365XL - MagGuts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MagGuts +2 for P365XL
https://magguts.com/product/sig-sauer-p365-xl-2-for-12-round-magazine/
MagGuts MC1Sc
https://youtu.be/oaSejTZGjzM
Rounds per Size & Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing
Sig P365XL Review
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7xds65rBktMzZk2rz4DMdx
Glock 9mm Dummy Rounds
https://amzn.to/2We3iCm
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth
https://amzn.to/2SMVAQd
Chapters
0:00 MagGuts 2019
0:47 P365XL +2
1:16 Height
1:28 Weight
1:42 Rounds Per S&W
2:11 Partial Pinky
2:46 Loading
3:09 Plus One
3:32 Dummy Rounds
3:53 Live Fire
4:09 Slide Lock
4:29 Tuf-Glide
5:08 Installation
6:22 Spring Stack
6:43 Conclusion
8:43 Ambi Bonus