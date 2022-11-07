Create New Account
October 1915, Watson's Magazine - The Rich Indict Georgia!
The Leo Frank Story
Published 21 days ago

DISCLAIMER: This audiobook is for historical information purposes only.

Tom E. Watson was an American congressman and newspaper editor who rose to prominence during the Leo Frank Case. He was a champion of the lower class and black advocates, forwarding the cause of unity in his message. These articles chronicle his analysis of the Leo Frank Case.

October 1915, The Rich Indict a State! The Whole South Traduced in the Matter of Leo Frank. By Tom Watson. Narrated by Anonymous (2015) Part 5 of 5 Please Listen To ALL Five Parts

