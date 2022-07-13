NWO approved dumping poison COVID19 vaccine bacteria on humans using airplane chemtrail for zombies

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022).



Fallen angel devils will be dumping pesticide COVID19 bio terror vaccine from airplanes to zombify humans, humanoids, allies, rival factions, own Satanist witches, all life forms on earth and eventually all universe species





The genocidal psychopathic former cherub angel Satan Lucifer’s (Sanat Kumara) Illuminati NWO Shambhala ascended master “White Lodge Brotherhood” reptilian rebel angel devils have approved the dumping of pesticide COVID19 bio terror “biohazard” zombie vaccines from airplanes starting with their accursed Western feminist nations who are redefining Bible verses to bring God’s judgment, to cause a zombie apocalypse upon all humans and humanoid species and allies and their rival factions and their own Satanist witch expendable minions who are no longer needed this far ahead into the takeover of the universe, and eventually the Nazi eugenics extermination of all life forms and species in the universe. It will be a start from scratch, and experiment to create new life forms. To the devil and his reptilian rebel angels, the universe is a big game experiment to create their psychopathic lunatic utopia dystopia, and put into practice their death cult ideologies of Satanism. The Bible says that they come to steal, kill and destroy. However, first, they have to get rid of God’s army the real Christians who restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist and hell’s army. Once the real Christians and the Holy Spirit of God in them are raptured away, then they can easily exterminate the “Bible verses redefining naked women’s heads men’s trouser cross-dressing” religious Christian hordes and “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “10% income tax stealing” pastors, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress project” men’s trousers, and all the other species in the universe, and replace them with more efficient hive-mind automaton Borg slave specie versions. It is interesting that Satan Lucifer and the reptilian rebel angels do not want the neutral angels, because they consider them as a nuisance. They have a Nazi eugenics mentality. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





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